U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion airborne water operations at War Hill Park, Dawsonville, Ga., May 1, 2024. The Rangers jumped during their family day and to stay current on jump status. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
|05.01.2024
|01.02.2025 08:30
|Video Productions
|948771
|240501-A-MK555-4001
|DOD_110758505
|00:01:22
|GEORGIA, US
|2
|2
This work, 5TH RTB Airborne Water Operation, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
