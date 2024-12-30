Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5TH RTB Airborne Water Operation

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion airborne water operations at War Hill Park, Dawsonville, Ga., May 1, 2024. The Rangers jumped during their family day and to stay current on jump status. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 08:30
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    paratroopers
    rangers
    airborne
    army
    water jump
    5th RTB

