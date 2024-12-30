U.S. Air Force Pararescueman Auditions for American Ninja Warrior 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- U.S. Air Force pararescueman, Tech Sgt. Chase Meade, 350th Special Warfare Training Squadron, highlights his preparation to audition for American Ninja Warrior 2024.



"We consistently talk about the future fight and preparing for strategic competition. This is by design, with the singular purpose of defending our nation against any who would test our resolve. The character of war is constantly changing, yet its fundamental nature remains the same. Special Warfare Airmen and operators must be prepared to face the harsh nature of war and be ready to master its new character," said Col. Nathan Colunga, Commander, Special Warfare Training Wing.



Since Sept. 11, 2001, Air Force Special Warfare Airmen have been involved in almost every major operation and has seen a significant amount of combat. Our community has received two Medals of Honor, 11 Air Force Crosses, 78 Silver Star medals, more than 652 Bronze Star medals, 360 medals with valor, and over 100 Purple Hearts. AFSPECWAR Airmen are the most highly decorated community in the Air Force since the end of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)