    U.S. Air Force Pararescueman Auditions for American Ninja Warrior 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- U.S. Air Force pararescueman, Tech Sgt. Chase Meade, 350th Special Warfare Training Squadron, highlights his preparation to audition for American Ninja Warrior 2024.

    "We consistently talk about the future fight and preparing for strategic competition. This is by design, with the singular purpose of defending our nation against any who would test our resolve. The character of war is constantly changing, yet its fundamental nature remains the same. Special Warfare Airmen and operators must be prepared to face the harsh nature of war and be ready to master its new character," said Col. Nathan Colunga, Commander, Special Warfare Training Wing.

    Since Sept. 11, 2001, Air Force Special Warfare Airmen have been involved in almost every major operation and has seen a significant amount of combat. Our community has received two Medals of Honor, 11 Air Force Crosses, 78 Silver Star medals, more than 652 Bronze Star medals, 360 medals with valor, and over 100 Purple Hearts. AFSPECWAR Airmen are the most highly decorated community in the Air Force since the end of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2025 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948768
    VIRIN: 240611-F-XZ183-5360
    Filename: DOD_110758316
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

