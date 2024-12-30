Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 45 breaks records, remains world's busiest spaceport in 2024

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Space Launch Delta 45 continued to “set the pace for space” as the world’s busiest spaceport in 2024. The SLD 45 team, composed of military and civilian Guardians and Airmen at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, enabled 93 launches from the Eastern Range in 2024. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2025 06:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948767
    VIRIN: 241231-F-BF973-1054
    Filename: DOD_110758272
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 45 breaks records, remains world's busiest spaceport in 2024, by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

