Space Launch Delta 45 breaks records, remains world's busiest spaceport in 2024

Space Launch Delta 45 continued to “set the pace for space” as the world’s busiest spaceport in 2024. The SLD 45 team, composed of military and civilian Guardians and Airmen at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, enabled 93 launches from the Eastern Range in 2024. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2025 06:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948767
|VIRIN:
|241231-F-BF973-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_110758272
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Space Launch Delta 45 breaks records, remains busiest spaceport in the world in 2024
