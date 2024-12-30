Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Pier Build to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Delivery

    PORT OF ASHDOD, ISRAEL

    05.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), assemble the Trident pier in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, May 4, 2024. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 23:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948765
    VIRIN: 240504-N-MV905-2001
    Filename: DOD_110758127
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PORT OF ASHDOD, IL

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army
    Gaza Humanitarian Aid
    CENTCOM_JLOTS
    Faces of JLOTS

