Trident Pier Build to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Delivery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), assemble the Trident pier in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, May 4, 2024. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)
|05.04.2024
|12.31.2024 23:50
|B-Roll
|Location:
|PORT OF ASHDOD, IL
