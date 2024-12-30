Trident Pier Build to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Delivery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), assemble the Trident pier in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, May 4, 2024. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)