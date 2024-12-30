Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response 2024: End Of Mission Video

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Senior Leaders of the 78th Training Division offer deep insight into the value and impact of Guardian Response.

    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 23:43
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, INDIANA, US

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    78th Training Division
    Guardian Response
    GR24

