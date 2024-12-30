Tyndall's 2024 Norwegian Foot March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from Tyndall, service members from nearby installations and people from the surrounding community participated in the 2024 Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. The NFM was first held in 1915 as a test of endurance for Norwegian soldiers, the march today promotes the general interest of marching over extended distances among military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)