The state of New Jersey recently has approved cannabis for recreation use. This product was created to emphasize even though this policy is in place for the public at large for residents of New Jersey - it does not apply to Military Members or DoD Civilians. This motion graphic was accompanied by static graphics and social media messaging in a robust Public Affairs campaign to remind JB MDL members of standing federal policy. Created using motion graphics and vector based software. Distributed via social media and installation media streams. (US Air Force Motion Graphic by Christopher Moses)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 22:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948751
|VIRIN:
|052223-F-QT891-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110757952
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB MDL Cannabis Motion Graphic, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
