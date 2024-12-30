JB MDL Cannabis Motion Graphic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948751" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The state of New Jersey recently has approved cannabis for recreation use. This product was created to emphasize even though this policy is in place for the public at large for residents of New Jersey - it does not apply to Military Members or DoD Civilians. This motion graphic was accompanied by static graphics and social media messaging in a robust Public Affairs campaign to remind JB MDL members of standing federal policy. Created using motion graphics and vector based software. Distributed via social media and installation media streams. (US Air Force Motion Graphic by Christopher Moses)