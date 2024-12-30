Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL Cannabis Motion Graphic

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Video by Christopher Moses 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The state of New Jersey recently has approved cannabis for recreation use. This product was created to emphasize even though this policy is in place for the public at large for residents of New Jersey - it does not apply to Military Members or DoD Civilians. This motion graphic was accompanied by static graphics and social media messaging in a robust Public Affairs campaign to remind JB MDL members of standing federal policy. Created using motion graphics and vector based software. Distributed via social media and installation media streams. (US Air Force Motion Graphic by Christopher Moses)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:31
    JBMDL
    Cannabis
    Motion Graphics

