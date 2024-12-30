Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    O Holy Night

    VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The Christmas classic 'O Holy Night', performed by the 78th Army Band at Valley Forge Military Academy, on December 6th, 2024. Vocals by Army SGT Sam Ford and Conducted by WO2 Joseph Young. The traditional arrangement is interrupted around 3:35 for an elaborate free form interlude that develops to incorporate the audience for vocal harmonic accompaniment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948750
    VIRIN: 241206-A-EL344-2760
    Filename: DOD_110757946
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, O Holy Night, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Christmas

    Military Band

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    78th Army Band
    Valley Forge Military Academy
    Valley Forge

