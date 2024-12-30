video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Christmas classic 'O Holy Night', performed by the 78th Army Band at Valley Forge Military Academy, on December 6th, 2024. Vocals by Army SGT Sam Ford and Conducted by WO2 Joseph Young. The traditional arrangement is interrupted around 3:35 for an elaborate free form interlude that develops to incorporate the audience for vocal harmonic accompaniment.