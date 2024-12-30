The Christmas classic 'O Holy Night', performed by the 78th Army Band at Valley Forge Military Academy, on December 6th, 2024. Vocals by Army SGT Sam Ford and Conducted by WO2 Joseph Young. The traditional arrangement is interrupted around 3:35 for an elaborate free form interlude that develops to incorporate the audience for vocal harmonic accompaniment.
|12.06.2024
|12.31.2024 22:06
|Video Productions
|948750
|241206-A-EL344-2760
|DOD_110757946
|00:08:32
|VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
Christmas
Military Band