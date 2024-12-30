Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall hosts 2024 Norwegian Foot March

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from Tyndall, service members from nearby installations and people from the surrounding community participated in the 2024 Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. The NFM was first held in 1915 as a test of endurance for Norwegian soldiers, the march today promotes the general interest of marching over extended distances among military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:06
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Tyndall hosts 2024 Norwegian Foot March, by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    ACC
    Ruck
    Tyndall
    Norwegian Foot March
    NFM

