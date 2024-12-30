Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Photo Mosaic: A Year in Review at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.31.2024

    Video by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    241231-N-LY941-1001
    This video captures one year at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay through 400 photos documenting the service members who belong to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, Department of Navy and Defense Health Agency civilians and foreign national employees who staff every aspect of hospital operations. The photos document daily life, training, exercises and award ceremonies that took place throughout 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Emily McCamy/released)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948748
    VIRIN: 240924-N-LY941-2008
    Filename: DOD_110757890
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Photo Mosaic: A Year in Review at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    Medical Training

    Hospital Corpsman

    Navy Medicine
    readiness
    USNMRTC
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

