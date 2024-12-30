2024 Photo Mosaic: A Year in Review at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

241231-N-LY941-1001

This video captures one year at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay through 400 photos documenting the service members who belong to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, Department of Navy and Defense Health Agency civilians and foreign national employees who staff every aspect of hospital operations. The photos document daily life, training, exercises and award ceremonies that took place throughout 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Emily McCamy/released)