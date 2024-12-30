Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perkins Challenge 2024 Social Media Teaser

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron compete in the Perkins Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. The Perkins Challenge was created in honor of William Thomas Perkins Jr. for being the only combat cameraman to ever be awarded the Medal of Honor after his death in the Vietnam War on Oct. 12, 1967. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 19:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948741
    VIRIN: 241206-F-HQ463-9001
    Filename: DOD_110757773
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Perkins Challenge

