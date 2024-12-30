Perkins Challenge 2024 Social Media Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron compete in the Perkins Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. The Perkins Challenge was created in honor of William Thomas Perkins Jr. for being the only combat cameraman to ever be awarded the Medal of Honor after his death in the Vietnam War on Oct. 12, 1967. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)