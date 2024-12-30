U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron preform mission-readiness activities at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 20, 2024. Combat Camera's mission is to provide senior U.S. leaders with targeted information capabilities anytime, anywhere through developing Airmen and maintaining mission-readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 19:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948740
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-HQ463-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110757685
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 1st Combat Camera Video Spot, by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
