    A B-roll stringer of the final training event for Operation Green Goblin

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Airman Elliot Force 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A team of Airmen participate in the final field training event during exercise Green Goblin on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, November 21, 2024. Green Goblin is a 1st CTCS readiness exercise, covering eight duty days with the primary objective of training and evaluating combat camera airmen on night-vision, tactics, and enhanced visual information techniques within low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Elliot Force)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948739
    VIRIN: 240921-F-EQ734-7001
    Filename: DOD_110757652
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    1CTCS
    Green Goblin 24

