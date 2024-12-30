A team of Airmen participate in the final field training event during exercise Green Goblin on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, November 21, 2024. Green Goblin is a 1st CTCS readiness exercise, covering eight duty days with the primary objective of training and evaluating combat camera airmen on night-vision, tactics, and enhanced visual information techniques within low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Elliot Force)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948739
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-EQ734-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110757652
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A B-roll stringer of the final training event for Operation Green Goblin, by Amn Elliot Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.