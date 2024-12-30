Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Goblin 24

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron and the 628th Communication Squadron, conduct a final training exercise while participating in Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. GG24 is an eight-day combat camera readiness training event hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, with the primary objective of training and evaluating airmen on night-vision, tactics, and enhanced visual information techniques within low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 19:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948738
    VIRIN: 241230-F-PS699-9001
    Filename: DOD_110757651
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Tactics
    ACE
    1 CTCS
    RAT
    Green Goblin
    GG 24

