U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron and the 628th Communication Squadron, conduct a final training exercise while participating in Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. GG24 is an eight-day combat camera readiness training event hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, with the primary objective of training and evaluating airmen on night-vision, tactics, and enhanced visual information techniques within low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|11.21.2024
|12.31.2024 19:27
|Video Productions
|948738
|241230-F-PS699-9001
|DOD_110757651
|00:03:29
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
