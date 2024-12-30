Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard Compete in the FY 24 Best Warrior Competition

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard participated in a series of vigorous events over the course of four days during the Arizona Best Warrior Competition, March 4th-7th, 2024 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, AZ.

    The Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that tests soldiers’ mental and physical toughness through a gauntlet of events designed to simulate real-world scenarios. Each event is designed to hone and build upon hard-earned skills that will help balance the Nation’s need to maintain a large and more expansive active-duty force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 19:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948737
    VIRIN: 240306-Z-PV404-7041
    Filename: DOD_110757476
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard Compete in the FY 24 Best Warrior Competition, by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Arizona National Guard
    Florence
    Papago
    FY 24

