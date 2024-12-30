Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard Compete in the FY 24 Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard participated in a series of vigorous events over the course of four days during the Arizona Best Warrior Competition, March 4th-7th, 2024 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, AZ.



The Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that tests soldiers’ mental and physical toughness through a gauntlet of events designed to simulate real-world scenarios. Each event is designed to hone and build upon hard-earned skills that will help balance the Nation’s need to maintain a large and more expansive active-duty force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)