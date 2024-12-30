U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard participated in a series of vigorous events over the course of four days during the Arizona Best Warrior Competition, March 4th-7th, 2024 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, AZ.
The Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that tests soldiers’ mental and physical toughness through a gauntlet of events designed to simulate real-world scenarios. Each event is designed to hone and build upon hard-earned skills that will help balance the Nation’s need to maintain a large and more expansive active-duty force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 19:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948737
|VIRIN:
|240306-Z-PV404-7041
|Filename:
|DOD_110757476
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard Compete in the FY 24 Best Warrior Competition, by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.