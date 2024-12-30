Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Of Course I'm a Submariner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ace Foster 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VA - A video from the Commander, Submarine Forces Instagram Reel that highlighted the popular social media challenge, "Of Course," featuring submariners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 19:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 948732
    VIRIN: 240308-N-GB594-1001
    Filename: DOD_110757393
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Of Course I'm a Submariner, by PO2 Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarine, Submariner, Submarines, Submarine Force, Submarine Force Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download