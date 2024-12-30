Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flaming Thunder 2024

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    NATO allies convened in Lithuania for Exercise Flaming Thunder, aimed at bolstering their indirect fire support capabilities through enhanced military cooperation and firepower.

    Held from September 23-27, 2024, the exercise focused on strengthening NATO's joint air-ground integration capabilities, with a particular emphasis on Lithuania's Joint Air-Ground Integration Cell (JAGIC) to maximize the effectiveness of indirect fire. Flaming Thunder demonstrated the artillery and coordination expertise of the Czech Republic, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the United States, within a complex and dynamic operational setting.

    The United States participation included key members of the Pennsylvania National Guard's State Partnership Program. The collaboration between the Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania has been a cornerstone of U.S. military diplomacy in the region, supporting security cooperation, NATO exercises, and global deployments since 1993.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 19:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948731
    VIRIN: 240927-Z-MC049-1001
    Filename: DOD_110757389
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    NATO
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Flaming Thunder

