NATO allies convened in Lithuania for Exercise Flaming Thunder, aimed at bolstering their indirect fire support capabilities through enhanced military cooperation and firepower.
Held from September 23-27, 2024, the exercise focused on strengthening NATO's joint air-ground integration capabilities, with a particular emphasis on Lithuania's Joint Air-Ground Integration Cell (JAGIC) to maximize the effectiveness of indirect fire. Flaming Thunder demonstrated the artillery and coordination expertise of the Czech Republic, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the United States, within a complex and dynamic operational setting.
The United States participation included key members of the Pennsylvania National Guard's State Partnership Program. The collaboration between the Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania has been a cornerstone of U.S. military diplomacy in the region, supporting security cooperation, NATO exercises, and global deployments since 1993.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 19:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|948731
|VIRIN:
|240927-Z-MC049-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110757389
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flaming Thunder 2024, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.