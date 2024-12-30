Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Title: Airman brings fuel sampling innovation to Eglin Air Force Base

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

    Date: 13 November 2024

    Run Time: 02m:11s;

    SB1: Tech Sgt. Collin Stratton 00:38s; SB2: Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Montgomery 01m:33s

    Unit: 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Description: Tech. Sgt. Collin Stratton, a fuel laboratory specialist, with the 96th Test Wing Logistics
    Readiness Squadron, took things to the next level by creating the single point nozzle adapter. This innovative
    product removes two-thirds of the time and steps required to take a fuel sample from multiple fuel sources,
    such as trucks and mobile fueling stations. It also removes almost any chance of direct exposure, from spillage
    or spray of the hazardous chemicals that make up the fuel.

    U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public
    U.S. Air Force Narration by Nicole Veasley, 96th Comptroller Squadron

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 16:53
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    POL
    Eglin AFB
    Gulf Coast
    96th Test Wing

