Title: Airman brings fuel sampling innovation to Eglin Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948729" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida



Date: 13 November 2024



Run Time: 02m:11s;



SB1: Tech Sgt. Collin Stratton 00:38s; SB2: Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Montgomery 01m:33s



Unit: 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Description: Tech. Sgt. Collin Stratton, a fuel laboratory specialist, with the 96th Test Wing Logistics

Readiness Squadron, took things to the next level by creating the single point nozzle adapter. This innovative

product removes two-thirds of the time and steps required to take a fuel sample from multiple fuel sources,

such as trucks and mobile fueling stations. It also removes almost any chance of direct exposure, from spillage

or spray of the hazardous chemicals that make up the fuel.



U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public

U.S. Air Force Narration by Nicole Veasley, 96th Comptroller Squadron