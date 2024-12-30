Title: Airman brings fuel sampling innovation to Eglin Air Force Base

Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
Date: 13 November 2024
Run Time: 02m:11s;
SB1: Tech Sgt. Collin Stratton 00:38s; SB2: Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Montgomery 01m:33s
Unit: 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Description: Tech. Sgt. Collin Stratton, a fuel laboratory specialist, with the 96th Test Wing Logistics
Readiness Squadron, took things to the next level by creating the single point nozzle adapter. This innovative
product removes two-thirds of the time and steps required to take a fuel sample from multiple fuel sources,
such as trucks and mobile fueling stations. It also removes almost any chance of direct exposure, from spillage
or spray of the hazardous chemicals that make up the fuel.
U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public
U.S. Air Force Narration by Nicole Veasley, 96th Comptroller Squadron
