SERE School Documentary

RANGELY, Maine (Dec. 31, 2024) - Students from diverse backgrounds attend the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) course. SERE school is a training program that teaches military personnel, Department of Defense civilians, and private military contractors how to survive and evade capture in hostile environments (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Nick Borris)
