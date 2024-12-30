Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th SFS conducts close quarter battle exercise

    GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron conduct a close quarter battle training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Dec. 10, 2024. Training with realistic scenarios enable Airmen to put knowledge into action, improving their ability to appropriately respond to any situation where close quarter battle may be necessary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 16:15
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 4th SFS conducts close quarter battle exercise, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

