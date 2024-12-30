4th SFS conducts close quarter battle exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron conduct a close quarter battle training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Dec. 10, 2024. Training with realistic scenarios enable Airmen to put knowledge into action, improving their ability to appropriately respond to any situation where close quarter battle may be necessary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)