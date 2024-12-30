The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove 2.4 million cubic yards of vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (Video by Jeffrey Henon)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948721
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-YY531-1919
|Filename:
|DOD_110757190
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Georgia Debris Removal, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.