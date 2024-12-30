Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Georgia Debris Removal

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove 2.4 million cubic yards of vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (Video by Jeffrey Henon)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 16:01
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

