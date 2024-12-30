Canadian Army Col. David G. Fearon, chief of plans for U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division, discusses exercise Avenger Triad scheduled to take place Sept. 9-19, 2024, in multiple locations across Europe. Exercise Avenger Triad 24 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to exercise mission command of U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. (U.S. Army audiogram by Lauren Harrah)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948719
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-DP178-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110757170
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Avenger Triad 24 Audiogram: Canadian Col. Fearon, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
