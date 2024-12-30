Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avenger Triad 24 Audiogram: Canadian Col. Fearon

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.10.2024

    Video by Lauren Harrah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Canadian Army Col. David G. Fearon, chief of plans for U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division, discusses exercise Avenger Triad scheduled to take place Sept. 9-19, 2024, in multiple locations across Europe. Exercise Avenger Triad 24 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to exercise mission command of U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. (U.S. Army audiogram by Lauren Harrah)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948719
    VIRIN: 240910-A-DP178-1005
    Filename: DOD_110757170
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avenger Triad 24 Audiogram: Canadian Col. Fearon, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    transformation
    Stronger Together
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

