    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: Great Power Competition, Realignment for Readiness, and Housing Feedback System

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, we look back at three significant stories from 2024: SECAF Frank Kendall highlights key accomplishments and emphasizes Great Power Competition, the Air Force realigns its structure to maintain future competitiveness, and the DOD launches a new online housing feedback system to improve quality of life.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948716
    VIRIN: 241231-F-GK677-2501
    Filename: DOD_110757156
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

