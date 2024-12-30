Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students are introduced to SERE School

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Roys 

    All Hands Magazine

    RANGELY, Maine (Dec. 31, 2024) - Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school students arrive to begin their training. SERE school is a training program that teaches military personnel, Department of Defense civilians, and private military contractors how to survive and evade capture in hostile environments. (U.S. Navy Video)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 14:48
    Location: US

    SERE
    Survival
    Training

