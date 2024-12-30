SERE School Fire Starting

RANGELY, Maine (Dec. 31, 2024) - Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school students learn fire-crafting techniques during a field exercise. SERE school is a training program that teaches military personnel, Department of Defense civilians, and private military contractors how to survive and evade capture in hostile environments. (U.S. Navy video)
