Embrace the Journey: From Novice Boxer to a Boxing Coach meet Sgt. Darrell Wells

Sgt. Darrell Wells, a network communications systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, shares his journey from novice boxer to boxing coach at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on December 30, 2024. Wells has been boxing for a decade while also competing as an amateur. He volunteers to coach Soldiers on the fundamentals of boxing at the Marne combatives gym at Fort Stewart. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
12.30.2024
12.31.2024
|Package
|948706
|241230-A-MA645-1001
|DOD_110757111
|00:03:35
|Location:
FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
