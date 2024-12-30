Embrace the Journey: From Novice Boxer to a Boxing Coach meet Sgt. Darrell Wells

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Darrell Wells, a network communications systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, shares his journey from novice boxer to boxing coach at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on December 30, 2024. Wells has been boxing for a decade while also competing as an amateur. He volunteers to coach Soldiers on the fundamentals of boxing at the Marne combatives gym at Fort Stewart. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)