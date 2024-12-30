Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embrace the Journey: From Novice Boxer to a Boxing Coach meet Sgt. Darrell Wells

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Darrell Wells, a network communications systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, shares his journey from novice boxer to boxing coach at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on December 30, 2024. Wells has been boxing for a decade while also competing as an amateur. He volunteers to coach Soldiers on the fundamentals of boxing at the Marne combatives gym at Fort Stewart. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 15:01
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

