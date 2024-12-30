A behind the scenes look at the making of 'Defend Every Inch #WeAreNATO,' a powerful musical piece celebrating the 75th Anniversary of NATO.
This documentary showcases the collaborative effort between Allied Joint Force Command Naples, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa's Band and the U.S. Navy Band in creating this inspiring song.
Witness the passion, dedication, and talent that brought this project to life.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948700
|VIRIN:
|241231-N-NK931-2777
|Filename:
|DOD_110757074
|Length:
|00:21:18
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
