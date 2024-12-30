Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Making of Defend Every Inch #WeAreNATO

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.31.2024

    Video by Lt. Sam Hardgrove 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    A behind the scenes look at the making of 'Defend Every Inch #WeAreNATO,' a powerful musical piece celebrating the 75th Anniversary of NATO.

    This documentary showcases the collaborative effort between Allied Joint Force Command Naples, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa's Band and the U.S. Navy Band in creating this inspiring song.

    Witness the passion, dedication, and talent that brought this project to life.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948700
    VIRIN: 241231-N-NK931-2777
    Filename: DOD_110757074
    Length: 00:21:18
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Navy Band
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Stuart Munsch
    NATO 75
    NATO 75th Anniversary
    Chris Buchanan

