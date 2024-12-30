video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A behind the scenes look at the making of 'Defend Every Inch #WeAreNATO,' a powerful musical piece celebrating the 75th Anniversary of NATO.



This documentary showcases the collaborative effort between Allied Joint Force Command Naples, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa's Band and the U.S. Navy Band in creating this inspiring song.



Witness the passion, dedication, and talent that brought this project to life.