How a SERE Specialist Stays Comfortable

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Fischer, a survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist, describes how SERE specialists stay comfortable, even outdoors on Oct. 30, 2024 on JBSA-Camp Bullis. SERE specialists prepare personnel in high risk of isolation for survival across the full range of military operations. If Airmen find themselves isolated anywhere in the world, they must rely on their SERE training to find food, build shelter, evade adversaries, navigate the terrain and assist in their own recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)
|10.30.2024
|12.31.2024 14:00
|Interviews
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
