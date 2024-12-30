Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The 224th Military Intelligence Battalion at Hunter Army Airfield hosted the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification event from July 22-25, 2024. Soldiers from HAAF, Fort Stewart and Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from Georgia Southern University participated in the event which included running, swimming and shooting elements.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948684
    VIRIN: 240725-A-BL368-1003
    Filename: DOD_110756878
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    shooting
    swimming
    running
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    GAFPB

