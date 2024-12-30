B-roll of operations on Minot Air Force Base during a USSTRATCOM directed exercise. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing integrated with Minot Air Force Base to build enduring relationships and confront a broad range of global challenges while practicing nuclear generation readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948683
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-XI966-7410
|Filename:
|DOD_110756867
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52s take-off during a USSTRATCOM exercise, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.