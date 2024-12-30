Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s take-off during a USSTRATCOM exercise

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller 

    Minot Air Force Base

    B-roll of operations on Minot Air Force Base during a USSTRATCOM directed exercise. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing integrated with Minot Air Force Base to build enduring relationships and confront a broad range of global challenges while practicing nuclear generation readiness.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948683
    VIRIN: 241024-F-XI966-7410
    Filename: DOD_110756867
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s take-off during a USSTRATCOM exercise, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    USSTRATCOM
    Minot Air Force Base

