    305th AMW Student Engagement Day Promotional Video

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Christopher Moses 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Student Engagement Day is an event hosted by The 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst with goals of community outreach and recruitment. This video was created to promote the event to the local community. The video was distributed via social media. This video was a part of a robust promotional campaign that also included a flyer. Created motion graphics design software. (US Air Force video by Christopher Moses)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948678
    VIRIN: 031124-F-QT891-1001
    Filename: DOD_110756773
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th AMW Student Engagement Day Promotional Video, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

