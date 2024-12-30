305th AMW Student Engagement Day Promotional Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Student Engagement Day is an event hosted by The 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst with goals of community outreach and recruitment. This video was created to promote the event to the local community. The video was distributed via social media. This video was a part of a robust promotional campaign that also included a flyer. Created motion graphics design software. (US Air Force video by Christopher Moses)