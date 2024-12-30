Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 KLW B-Roll Package

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    A compilation of training b-roll taken over the 2024 calendar year at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Military units from throughout the United State often utilize Fort Knox ranges to train on large-scale live-fire weapons and practice interoperability skills.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948677
    VIRIN: 241231-O-GF376-5976
    Filename: DOD_110756759
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, 2024 KLW B-Roll Package, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

