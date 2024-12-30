A compilation of training b-roll taken over the 2024 calendar year at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Military units from throughout the United State often utilize Fort Knox ranges to train on large-scale live-fire weapons and practice interoperability skills.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948677
|VIRIN:
|241231-O-GF376-5976
|Filename:
|DOD_110756759
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 KLW B-Roll Package, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.