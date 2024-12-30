Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Tenets Podcast: 79T Proponent NCO MSG Christopher Larsson

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Caly Allen 

    Strength Maintenance Training Battalion

    Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your favorite co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, MSG Christopher Larsson.

    MSG Larsson shares his knowledge as the 79T Proponent NCO, including what goes into an RRNCO’s 79T conversion packet as well as the vetting process. During the interview, MSG Larsson also shares his learning experience and advice from being an instructor and Chief of Training Development while at SMTB. Listen to learn more about his story.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb
    Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com
    MSG Larsson: christopher.l.larsson.mil@army.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948675
    VIRIN: 241202-Z-OC800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110756755
    Length: 00:22:50
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

