Three Tenets Podcast: 79T Proponent NCO MSG Christopher Larsson

Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your favorite co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, MSG Christopher Larsson.
MSG Larsson shares his knowledge as the 79T Proponent NCO, including what goes into an RRNCO’s 79T conversion packet as well as the vetting process. During the interview, MSG Larsson also shares his learning experience and advice from being an instructor and Chief of Training Development while at SMTB. Listen to learn more about his story.
|12.02.2024
|12.31.2024 11:40
|Video Productions
|948675
|241202-Z-OC800-1001
|DOD_110756755
|00:22:50
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
