    Minot Tactical Response Force Tryouts

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Take a dive into the world of the 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron Tactical Response Force. TRF's responsibility is to defend the missile complexes of the 91st Missile wing by all means necessary. In order to join they must demonstrate proficiency in close quarters combat and repelling as well as meet the fitness requirements of TRF.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948669
    VIRIN: 241122-F-XI966-2001
    Filename: DOD_110756719
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot Tactical Response Force Tryouts, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    Minot Air Force Base
    91st Missile Wing
    Tactical Response Force
    91 Security Forces Group

