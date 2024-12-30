Minot Tactical Response Force Tryouts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Take a dive into the world of the 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron Tactical Response Force. TRF's responsibility is to defend the missile complexes of the 91st Missile wing by all means necessary. In order to join they must demonstrate proficiency in close quarters combat and repelling as well as meet the fitness requirements of TRF.