Take a dive into the world of the 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron Tactical Response Force. TRF's responsibility is to defend the missile complexes of the 91st Missile wing by all means necessary. In order to join they must demonstrate proficiency in close quarters combat and repelling as well as meet the fitness requirements of TRF.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948669
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-XI966-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110756719
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minot Tactical Response Force Tryouts, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
