U.S. Army Europe and Africa Shield Animation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa shoulder sleeve insignia animation showcases the symbolic elements of the command’s history. The shield, once black to represent the darkness of oppression, changed to dark blue when redesignated for the Headquarters U.S. Forces, European Theater in 1945. The sword of liberation with rising flames represents justice by which the enemy power will be broken. Above the sword is a rainbow, emblematic of hope, containing the colors of the National Flags of the Allies. The blue sky above the rainbow represents a state of peace and tranquility to be restored to the enslaved people by the United Nations. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)