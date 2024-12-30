Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Shield Animation

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    10.09.2024

    Video by Lauren Harrah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa shoulder sleeve insignia animation showcases the symbolic elements of the command’s history. The shield, once black to represent the darkness of oppression, changed to dark blue when redesignated for the Headquarters U.S. Forces, European Theater in 1945. The sword of liberation with rising flames represents justice by which the enemy power will be broken. Above the sword is a rainbow, emblematic of hope, containing the colors of the National Flags of the Allies. The blue sky above the rainbow represents a state of peace and tranquility to be restored to the enslaved people by the United Nations. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948652
    VIRIN: 241009-A-DP178-1001
    Filename: DOD_110756434
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Shield Animation, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shield
    history
    liberation
    animation
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

