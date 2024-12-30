The U.S. Army Europe and Africa shoulder sleeve insignia animation showcases the symbolic elements of the command’s history. The shield, once black to represent the darkness of oppression, changed to dark blue when redesignated for the Headquarters U.S. Forces, European Theater in 1945. The sword of liberation with rising flames represents justice by which the enemy power will be broken. Above the sword is a rainbow, emblematic of hope, containing the colors of the National Flags of the Allies. The blue sky above the rainbow represents a state of peace and tranquility to be restored to the enslaved people by the United Nations. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948652
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-DP178-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110756434
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Shield Animation, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.