    U.S. Air Force Marathon 2024

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Alyssa Janeway 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH, hosts the 2024 Air Force Marathon. Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, takes on the 10k run. Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing commander, finished the half marathon. General Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, completed the full marathon to finish up the day. (U.S. Air Force Video by Alyssa Janeway)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 10:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948638
    VIRIN: 240921-F-DI300-6291
    Filename: DOD_110756352
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Air Force Marathon
    AFMC
    88ABW
    TeamWrightPatt

