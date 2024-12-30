Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH, hosts the 2024 Air Force Marathon. Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, takes on the 10k run. Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing commander, finished the half marathon. General Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, completed the full marathon to finish up the day. (U.S. Air Force Video by Alyssa Janeway)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 10:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948638
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-DI300-6291
|Filename:
|DOD_110756352
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Marathon 2024, by Alyssa Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
