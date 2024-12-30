Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM Forces Strike Multiple Houthi Targets in Yemen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted multiple precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Sana’a and coastal locations within Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, Dec. 30 and 31.

    On Dec. 30 and 31, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV). These facilities were used in Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. In addition, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site and seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea.

    There were no injuries or damage to U.S. personnel or equipment in either incident.

    The strikes are a part of CENTCOM's effort to degrade Iran-backed Houthi efforts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948637
    VIRIN: 241231-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 241231
    Filename: DOD_110756316
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Forces Strike Multiple Houthi Targets in Yemen, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Red Sea
    Sana’a
    Houthi
    uncrewed aerial vehicles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download