    A Day in the Life - MCCSSS Instructor

    CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Video by Shane Pelzel 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    This video follows different instructors from MCCSSS, Camp Johnson and what a typical day looks like for each one of them. Officially released internally in April 2024 for new instructors of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools to view.


    Music:

    Documentary by SFmusic

    Path of Purpose by Cody Martin

    Tenderness of You by Cast of Characters

    Guitar riff by GySgt Williams

    Open Up Your Eyes by Wazreal (SSgt Miles) beat by/Prod. ( 2S x Caerus x G06 Beatz ) “Fell in Love”

    Summer Love by Jessie Villa

    Lakehouse Instrumental by Cody Martin

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948636
    VIRIN: 240401-D-KY596-2883
    Filename: DOD_110756313
    Length: 00:10:49
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

