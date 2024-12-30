A Day in the Life - MCCSSS Instructor

This video follows different instructors from MCCSSS, Camp Johnson and what a typical day looks like for each one of them. Officially released internally in April 2024 for new instructors of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools to view.
Music:
Documentary by SFmusic
Path of Purpose by Cody Martin
Tenderness of You by Cast of Characters
Guitar riff by GySgt Williams
Open Up Your Eyes by Wazreal (SSgt Miles) beat by/Prod. ( 2S x Caerus x G06 Beatz ) “Fell in Love”
Summer Love by Jessie Villa
Lakehouse Instrumental by Cody Martin
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948636
|VIRIN:
|240401-D-KY596-2883
|Filename:
|DOD_110756313
|Length:
|00:10:49
|Location:
|CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
