A Day in the Life - MCCSSS Instructor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video follows different instructors from MCCSSS, Camp Johnson and what a typical day looks like for each one of them. Officially released internally in April 2024 for new instructors of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools to view.





Music:



Documentary by SFmusic



Path of Purpose by Cody Martin



Tenderness of You by Cast of Characters



Guitar riff by GySgt Williams



Open Up Your Eyes by Wazreal (SSgt Miles) beat by/Prod. ( 2S x Caerus x G06 Beatz ) “Fell in Love”



Summer Love by Jessie Villa



Lakehouse Instrumental by Cody Martin