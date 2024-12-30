Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-3 GSAB FARP OPS b-roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), refuel at the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2024. FARP's are critical to the CAB because they enable large scale operations to extend operational reach in support of aviation operations, which in turn provides the commander more options to achieve decisive action.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Marne Air
    FARP operations
    3rd Combat Aivation Brigade
    3rd Infantry Division (3 ID)
    JRTC 24-11

