The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing hosted Lightning Challenge 2024, an annual, service-level Tactical Air Control Party competition to identify the best TACP Airmen in the Air Force. TACP Airmen have long been the lead precision strike experts for the Air Force, integrating Airpower with ground force movements to identify, track, target and engage enemy forces near friendly forces to achieve all-domain superiority in combat. The annual Lightning Challenge tests TACP Airmen through competition in agile combat employment, physical fitness, and marksmanship to identify the best and most multi-capable Airmen in the world, prepared to fight and win on the all-domain battlefields of the future. (U.S. Air Force video by: Brian G. Rhodes) #tacp #usaf #specialwarfare #military #specialoperations #LightningChallenge2024 #tactics #videoediting #videoproduction #militarytraining #militarylife
Royalty free music through Envato Elements Inc.: Song: Dark Hybrid 80s Clock Orchestra Trailer - Artist: Red Octopus - Song: Algorithm - Artist: ArchitectSound
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 08:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948630
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-XZ183-4194
|Filename:
|DOD_110756281
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force TACP Lightning Challenge 2024, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
