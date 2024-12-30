Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force TACP Lightning Challenge 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing hosted Lightning Challenge 2024, an annual, service-level Tactical Air Control Party competition to identify the best TACP Airmen in the Air Force. TACP Airmen have long been the lead precision strike experts for the Air Force, integrating Airpower with ground force movements to identify, track, target and engage enemy forces near friendly forces to achieve all-domain superiority in combat. The annual Lightning Challenge tests TACP Airmen through competition in agile combat employment, physical fitness, and marksmanship to identify the best and most multi-capable Airmen in the world, prepared to fight and win on the all-domain battlefields of the future. (U.S. Air Force video by: Brian G. Rhodes) #tacp #usaf #specialwarfare #military #specialoperations #LightningChallenge2024 #tactics #videoediting #videoproduction #militarytraining #militarylife

    Royalty free music through Envato Elements Inc.: Song: Dark Hybrid 80s Clock Orchestra Trailer - Artist: Red Octopus - Song: Algorithm - Artist: ArchitectSound

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 08:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948630
    VIRIN: 241009-F-XZ183-4194
    Filename: DOD_110756281
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force TACP Lightning Challenge 2024, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download