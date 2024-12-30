U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pilots the Hoverfly tethered drone for the first time during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948627
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-BY519-8293
|Filename:
|DOD_110756205
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JRTC 24-11 3CAB tests Hoverfly Drone B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
