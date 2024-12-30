Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-11 3CAB tests Hoverfly Drone B-roll

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pilots the Hoverfly tethered drone for the first time during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948627
    VIRIN: 240917-A-BY519-8293
    Filename: DOD_110756205
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    This work, JRTC 24-11 3CAB tests Hoverfly Drone B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air
    3rd Infantry Divion
    JRTC 24-11

