    SGT Baig is Twice the Citizen

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Faizan Baig, a medical laboratory technician with the Medical Support Unit - Europe (MSU-E) draws on skills obtained through his military service as a blood donor technician, supporting the Armed Forces Blood Program - Europe at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.

    Baig completed lab tech training at Fort Sam Houston, TX gaining the equivalent of an associate's degree, and has parlayed his training into full-time employment, supporting service members through blood donation.

    As a member of the MSU-E, Baig works with other medical professionals across the Army, as well as other U.S. branches, and those of U.S. ally and partner nations, sharing knowledge and techniques and building camaraderie and confidence in the care they are able to provide.

    The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 08:14
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Baig is Twice the Citizen, by SFC Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    Armed Forces Blood Program Europe

