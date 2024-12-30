SGT Baig is Twice the Citizen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Faizan Baig, a medical laboratory technician with the Medical Support Unit - Europe (MSU-E) draws on skills obtained through his military service as a blood donor technician, supporting the Armed Forces Blood Program - Europe at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.



Baig completed lab tech training at Fort Sam Houston, TX gaining the equivalent of an associate's degree, and has parlayed his training into full-time employment, supporting service members through blood donation.



As a member of the MSU-E, Baig works with other medical professionals across the Army, as well as other U.S. branches, and those of U.S. ally and partner nations, sharing knowledge and techniques and building camaraderie and confidence in the care they are able to provide.



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)