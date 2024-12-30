SETAF-AF Soldiers and DA civilians share their 2025 New Year's resolutions [Social Media 9:16)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), share their 2025 New Year's resolutions at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Dec. 13, 2024. The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Electro Swing by BlackSeaMusic - Music licensed by Envato: https://elements.envato.com/electro-swing-GS7PHFW)