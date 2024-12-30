Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF-AF Soldiers and DA civilians share their 2025 New Year's resolutions [Social Media 9:16)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.13.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), share their 2025 New Year's resolutions at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Dec. 13, 2024. The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Electro Swing by BlackSeaMusic - Music licensed by Envato: https://elements.envato.com/electro-swing-GS7PHFW)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 05:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948616
    VIRIN: 241213-A-HJ939-3547
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_110756023
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Year
    Holiday Season
    Resolutions
    StrongerTogether
    2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download