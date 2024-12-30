240813-N-LU761-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2024) F-35C Lightning IIs, assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, conduct flight operations on the flight deck. Vinson is currently underway, conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948608
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-LU761-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755990
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35C Lightning II B-roll Package, by PO2 Caden Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.