    Sidebar - A brief look at a P&D Line POIC with a Boatswain’s Mate

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241214-N-EE352-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Anthonie Padilla, of Huntington Beach, Calif., discusses his role during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 14, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Fueling-at-sea
    Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Boatswain’s Mate
    Western Pacific Deployment 2024

