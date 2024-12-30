Truman's Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



241003-N-YT061-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2024) Naval aviators assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 11) and Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Oct. 3. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)