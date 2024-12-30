Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240824-N-TO573-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:31
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

