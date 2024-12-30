241031-N-LU761-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2024) Retired Navy Capt. Rodney Knutson, a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, speaks to the crew during a visit onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Caden Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948596
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-LU761-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755955
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Prisoner of War shared his story to Story aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), by PO2 Caden Richmond and PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.