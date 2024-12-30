Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Prisoner of War shared his story to Story aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caden Richmond and Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241031-N-LU761-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2024) Retired Navy Capt. Rodney Knutson, a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, speaks to the crew during a visit onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Caden Richmond)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    prisoner of war
    Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam)
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Nimitz-class aircaft carrier

