    An inside look at America’s Favorite Dental Department

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241201-N-EE352-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2024) A brief overview of a Dental Department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 1, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier
    Dental Department
    Western Pacific Deployment 2024

