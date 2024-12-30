Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of D Day

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The 80th anniversary of the World War II invasion that would stand as the greatest amphibious invasion in history on the shores of France. More than 150,000 Soldiers, sailors, and airmen from the United States and its allies stormed the beaches of Normandy that D-Day, beginning a campaign that would end with the unconditional surrender of Germany on May 1945.

    We remember them.

    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

    Normandy
    World War II
    D-Day

